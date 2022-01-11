Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 18,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,008. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

