DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,300. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.