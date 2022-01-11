Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,142. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

