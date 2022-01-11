ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.18 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $795,787.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00062200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006186 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

