Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,890.90

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $60,890.90 and approximately $25.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00035230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,420,503 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.