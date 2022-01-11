Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $8.75 on Major Exchanges

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Polkadex has a market cap of $39.39 million and $378,614.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00020568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.04 or 0.07544140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.52 or 1.00053272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

