$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Cowen started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter worth $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 645,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,368. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

