Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Equities analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post sales of $200.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $904.04 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 482,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,395. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

