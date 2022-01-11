$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,046 shares of company stock worth $9,812,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

