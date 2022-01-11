Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells 877 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 877 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 479,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

