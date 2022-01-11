Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 8,222 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,758. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 166,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

