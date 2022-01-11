Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 4,595 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,758. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

