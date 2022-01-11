Landbox (LAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,906.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $209,344.93 and approximately $59,906.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

