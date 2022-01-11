Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

KRUS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 144,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 1.99.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

