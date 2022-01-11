Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

