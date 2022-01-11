Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,161,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

