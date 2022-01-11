Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $7.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.90 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $29.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.33. 4,093,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,593. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

