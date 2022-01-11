$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,717. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

