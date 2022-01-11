Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $102.80 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 17,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $395,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,822 shares of company stock worth $1,583,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000.
Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 416,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,512. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $852.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
