Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post $118.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.63 million and the lowest is $118.39 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $364.64 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRIN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 330,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,413. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

