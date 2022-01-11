$67.30 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report sales of $67.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $283.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 560,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,223. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

