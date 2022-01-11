Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $198,950.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,807,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,859. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.