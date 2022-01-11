Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $89,740.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,108. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

