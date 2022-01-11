New BitShares Trading Down 14.9% This Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

