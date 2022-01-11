Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

