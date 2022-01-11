Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.02. 3,879,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,812. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

