Roger Md Medel Sells 59,893 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00.

Shares of MD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 229,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

