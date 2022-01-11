Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 50,323 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,755. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

