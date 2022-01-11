Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,605. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

