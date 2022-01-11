Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 20,948 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 966,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,692. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

