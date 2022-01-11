Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $684,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 207,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

