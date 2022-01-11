Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 2,986 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $175.97. 2,410,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day moving average of $284.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.