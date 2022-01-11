ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 738 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $647.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.68, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

