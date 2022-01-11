$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will post sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $23.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 1,186,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
