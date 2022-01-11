$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will post sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $23.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 1,186,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.19.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

