The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.70.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Boeing by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. 8,078,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,464. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

