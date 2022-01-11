PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $122.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.90. 950,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.