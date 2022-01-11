Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,252. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $665.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

