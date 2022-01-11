Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 15,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,204. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $136.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

