Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Cricut stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 767,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $567,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

