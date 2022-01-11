DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 954,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,940. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.