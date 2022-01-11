Insider Buying: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.81. 180,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.15. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$42.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENGH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

