Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $414.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the highest is $422.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.84. The stock had a trading volume of 258,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.92.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.