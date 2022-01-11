Pangolin Price Reaches $0.63 (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Pangolin has a market cap of $45.41 million and $2.16 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07528260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.47 or 0.99919494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,523,012 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.