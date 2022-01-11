Analysts Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 7,212,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

