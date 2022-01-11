$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 465,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

