Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $29.67

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,862. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

