Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Skillz has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 836.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Skillz by 78.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

