Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $358,823.10 and approximately $15.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

