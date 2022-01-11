Lisk (LSK) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $270.45 million and $7.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

