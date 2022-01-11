Keep Network Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $381.08 million and $24.25 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 609,101,070 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

